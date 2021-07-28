Xilinx Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Xilinx Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1
Investing.com – Xilinx (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Xilinx announced earnings per share of $0.95 on revenue of $879M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7793 on revenue of $859.29M.
Xilinx shares are down 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.57% from its 52 week high of $154.92 set on January 11. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 14.54% from the start of the year.
Xilinx shares lost 0.17% in after-hours trade following the report.
Xilinx follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month
Xilinx’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.
Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.
