Will Smith Plays Venus And Serena Williams’ Dad In The “King Richard” Trailer

I probably don’t need to explain to you who Venus and Serena Williams are, and how the two legends took the tennis world (and world in general) by storm. But if you’ve ever wondered how it all started, and specifically who it all started with, you’ll be happy to know that the film King Richard will dive into all that. Will Smith stars as Venus and Serena’s dad (and first coach), Richard Williams, in the upcoming film, and here’s your first look at the first trailer:

From the studio: King Richard is based on the true story that will inspire the world and follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.