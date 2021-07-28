Wheat up 2% on signs of drought damage to U.S. crops

Article content CANBERRA/PARIS — U.S. wheat futures rallied more than 2% on Wednesday on increasing concerns over U.S supplies after a tour showed crop damage due to dry weather in a key producing state. Corn edged higher while soybean futures was flat, both also supported by recent damage to U.S. crops. The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 2.3% at $6.90-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4% on Tuesday. Scouts on an annual crop tour on Tuesday said spring wheat yields in southern and east central North Dakota were well below

Article content average as a severe drought slashed production potential in the country’s top producing state. On the technical front, analysis showed that CBOT September wheat may revisit its Tuesday high of $6.90 per bushel, as the bounce from the July 26 low of $6.65-1/2 has extended. It was trading at $6.88-1/2 per bushel by 1130 GMT. A cut by Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon of its forecast for Russia’s 2021/22 wheat exports by 1.3 million tonnes to 37.1 million tonnes was also supportive. Russia is the world’s biggest wheat exporter. The most-active soybean futures were stable at $13.59 a bushel by 1130 GMT, having closed little changed in the previous session. Analysts said prices were drawing support from conditions in