Wheat up 2% on signs of drought damage to U.S. crops

CANBERRA/PARIS — U.S. wheat futures
rallied more than 2% on Wednesday on increasing concerns over
U.S supplies after a tour showed crop damage due to dry weather
in a key producing state.
Corn edged higher while soybean futures was flat, both also
supported by recent damage to U.S. crops.
The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
were up 2.3% at $6.90-1/4 a bushel, having closed down
0.4% on Tuesday.
Scouts on an annual crop tour on Tuesday said spring wheat
yields in southern and east central North Dakota were well below
average as a severe drought slashed production potential in the
country’s top producing state.
On the technical front, analysis showed that CBOT September
wheat may revisit its Tuesday high of $6.90 per bushel, as
the bounce from the July 26 low of $6.65-1/2 has extended.
It was trading at $6.88-1/2 per bushel by 1130 GMT.
A cut by Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon of its
forecast for Russia’s 2021/22 wheat exports by 1.3 million
tonnes to 37.1 million tonnes was also supportive. Russia is the
world’s biggest wheat exporter.
The most-active soybean futures were stable at $13.59
a bushel by 1130 GMT, having closed little changed in the
previous session.
Analysts said prices were drawing support from conditions in
the U.S. Midwest, where crops have suffered due to hot, dry
weather in recent weeks.
“U.S soybean crops are on the cusp of their crop crucible
with August almost upon on us, and so Midwest weather starts to
take on greater importance,” said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Corn has also suffered from recent unfavorable weather,
though analysts said crops have passed through the critical
growth period.
The most active corn futures rose 0.2% to $5.47-1/4 a
bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session.
Prices at 1130 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd
Move 2019 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 690,25 15,75 2,34 558,75 23,53
CBOT corn 547,25 1,00 0,18 387,75 41,13
CBOT soy 1359,00 -0,50 -0,04 955,50 42,23
Paris wheat May 217,50 2,75 1,28 188,75 15,23
Paris maize Jun 260,00 1,50 0,58 168,50 54,30
Paris rape May 530,00 -1,50 -0,28 411,50 28,80
WTI crude oil 71,84 0,19 0,27 61,06 17,65
Euro/dlr 1,18 0,00 -0,09 1,1210 5,29
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Colin Packham in Canberra and Sybille de La
Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and David Evans)