Wheat up 2% on signs of drought damage to U.S. crops

Matilda Colman
CANBERRA/PARIS — U.S. wheat futures

rallied more than 2% on Wednesday on increasing concerns over

U.S supplies after a tour showed crop damage due to dry weather

in a key producing state.

Corn edged higher while soybean futures was flat, both also

supported by recent damage to U.S. crops.

The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade

were up 2.3% at $6.90-1/4 a bushel, having closed down

0.4% on Tuesday.

Scouts on an annual crop tour on Tuesday said spring wheat

yields in southern and east central North Dakota were well below

average as a severe drought slashed production potential in the

country’s top producing state.

On the technical front, analysis showed that CBOT September

wheat may revisit its Tuesday high of $6.90 per bushel, as

the bounce from the July 26 low of $6.65-1/2 has extended.

It was trading at $6.88-1/2 per bushel by 1130 GMT.

A cut by Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon of its

forecast for Russia’s 2021/22 wheat exports by 1.3 million

tonnes to 37.1 million tonnes was also supportive. Russia is the

world’s biggest wheat exporter.

The most-active soybean futures were stable at $13.59

a bushel by 1130 GMT, having closed little changed in the

previous session.

Analysts said prices were drawing support from conditions in

the U.S. Midwest, where crops have suffered due to hot, dry

weather in recent weeks.

“U.S soybean crops are on the cusp of their crop crucible

with August almost upon on us, and so Midwest weather starts to

take on greater importance,” said Tobin Gorey, director of

agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Corn has also suffered from recent unfavorable weather,

though analysts said crops have passed through the critical

growth period.

The most active corn futures rose 0.2% to $5.47-1/4 a

bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session.

Prices at 1130 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd

Move 2019 Pct

Move

CBOT wheat 690,25 15,75 2,34 558,75 23,53

CBOT corn 547,25 1,00 0,18 387,75 41,13

CBOT soy 1359,00 -0,50 -0,04 955,50 42,23

Paris wheat May 217,50 2,75 1,28 188,75 15,23

Paris maize Jun 260,00 1,50 0,58 168,50 54,30

Paris rape May 530,00 -1,50 -0,28 411,50 28,80

WTI crude oil 71,84 0,19 0,27 61,06 17,65

Euro/dlr 1,18 0,00 -0,09 1,1210 5,29

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,

Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Colin Packham in Canberra and Sybille de La

Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and David Evans)

