Wall Street Games Price Soars 55.67% in the Last 24 Hrs By CoinQuora



Wall Street Games Price Soars 55.67% in the Last 24 Hrs



Top exchanges for trading in Wall Street Games are currently Gate.io, BitMart, PancakeSwap (V2), WBF Exchange, and MEXC.

One of the hottest digital assets now, the Wall Street Games Token (WSG) is up 55.67% over the past 24 hours at the time of writing. Currently, WSG’s trading volume has surged to $40,167,424 USD also at the time of writing. The token recorded an all-time high of $0.000000338690 on July 27, 2021. More so the token has a circulating supply of 220 Trillion WSG coins and a total supply of 1 Quadrillion.

Specifically, WSG is the native token that powers Wall Street Games. A next-generation hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform. On Wall Street Games players battle each other in ‘fun and addicting simple games’ for rewards in cryptocurrencies.

As a result of its market performance, the token has attracted attention from investors. Meanwhile, Wall Street Games announced its next major feature on the network. The announcement…

