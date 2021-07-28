Wall Street Edges Higher at Open Ahead of Fed Meeting; Alphabet Stars; Dow up By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:) stood out from the crowd on a Wednesday morning when Wall Street opened in cautious mood ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcements.

Alphabet stock rose 3.8% after an earnings update that showed robust growth across all its business segments. Similarly strong results from Apple (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) after the bell on Tuesday – the three notched a combined $57 billion of profits in the quarter – have reinforced the belief that many of the consumer habits adopted since the pandemic started will be permanent rather than just transitory. 

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 30 points, or 0.1% at 35,088. Despite the strong results from Big Tech, the underperformed, edging down less than 0.1%, while the fell 0.2%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

