Vontobel’s wealthy clients are interested in crypto, says CEO By Cointelegraph

Zeno Staub, CEO of Swiss private banking and investment management giant Vontobel, has revealed that some of the company’s wealthy clients have crypto exposure.

Speaking to Bloomberg on Tuesday, Staub stated that Vontobel’s clients have an interest in cryptocurrencies.