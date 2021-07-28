US Bitcoin miner Stronghold files for $100M IPO to fund massive expansion By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

Pennsylvania-based mining firm Stronghold Digital Mining has filed for a $100 million initial public offering (IPO) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The firm filed its S-1 form on July 27 and if given the green light by the SEC, Stronghold intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the “SDIG” ticker.