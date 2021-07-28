UAE to Burn Mountains of Trash as China Stops Importing Waste

Article content (Bloomberg) — The United Arab Emirates is building one of the world’s largest waste-to-energy plants to deal with its growing trash load. Dubai is constructing a $1.1 billion facility that will burn garbage to generate power. A smaller plant — the UAE’s first on a commercial scale — will start operating this year in the emirate of Sharjah. Once two other projects in Abu Dhabi are finished, the country may incinerate almost two-thirds of the household waste it currently produces.

Article content Waste-to-energy produces emissions, which is why it’s usually considered suitable for disposing only the final remnants of trash after all recyclable materials have been extracted. The projects could make it harder for the UAE to net out carbon emissions, something it’s considering as a goal by 2050. But the Persian Gulf state has few options to stop the giant heaps of plastic, paper and organic waste on the outskirts of its desert cities from piling higher. It has many facilities for sorting waste and some for recycling construction materials, tires and electronics, but very few that can convert household waste into new products. Recycling plants require plenty of investment, too, yet don’t have the benefit of producing energy. And shipping trash to other countries is becoming more difficult. Those that used to import garbage, including China, no longer want to, while others such as Turkey face pressure from environmentalists to stop.