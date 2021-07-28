U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.36% By Investing.com



© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.36%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.36%, while the index lost 0.02%, and the index gained 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 4.16% or 9.24 points to trade at 231.51 at the close. Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) added 0.74% or 1.55 points to end at 211.45 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 0.62% or 0.29 points to 47.11 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:), which fell 1.88% or 4.62 points to trade at 241.73 at the close. The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.69% or 2.53 points to end at 146.85 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was down 1.68% or 2.90 points to 170.04.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.53% to 97.88, Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 5.76% to settle at 138.54 and Hess Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 4.69% to close at 77.53.

The worst performers were Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:) which was down 7.01% to 155.85 in late trade, Humana Inc (NYSE:) which lost 5.74% to settle at 440.68 and CH Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.09% to 88.50 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:) which rose 62.33% to 8.230, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 59.87% to settle at 2.430 and Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 35.40% to close at 7.975.

The worst performers were Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 35.48% to 2.200 in late trade, SGOCO Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 21.27% to settle at 8.660 and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.18% to 3.160 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2032 to 1126 and 122 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2558 rose and 923 declined, while 126 ended unchanged.

Shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.53% or 6.85 to 97.88. Shares in Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 62.33% or 3.160 to 8.230. Shares in Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 35.48% or 1.210 to 2.200.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 5.42% to 18.31.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.37% or 6.70 to $1806.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.88% or 0.63 to hit $72.28 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.31% or 0.23 to trade at $73.75 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.29% to 1.1848, while USD/JPY rose 0.10% to 109.88.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.21% at 92.243.