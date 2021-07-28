U.S. auto sales pace to weaken further in July – J.D. Power, LMC Automotive

Article content

Growth in U.S. new vehicle retail sales is expected to slow down further in July because of a limited supply of automobiles caused by a global semiconductor shortage, consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Wednesday.

Retail sales are expected to reach 1.2 million units in the month, a 3.7% increase from the same period last year when adjusted for selling days, but a slump in expectations when compared to the preceding months.

The consultants had forecast sales growth of 110% for April, while the outlook fell to 34% and 12.4% for May and June, respectively.