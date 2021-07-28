Two dead, several injured in acid leak at LyondellBasell plant in Texas By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – Two people were killed and several others injured after a leak of acetic acid at a LyondellBasell chemical plant in La Porte, Texas, on Tuesday night, the company confirmed by email.
The incident occurred after a unit was shut earlier in the day for planned maintenance, the company said.
It said the leak has been stopped and clean-up is in progress. Air monitoring indicated no levels of concern for the community, LyondellBasell also said.
