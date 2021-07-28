Treasury yields higher after Fed meeting statement

Matilda Colman
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields edged

higher in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve

said that the U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a

rise in coronavirus infections and flagged ongoing discussions

around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support.

“With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support,

indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to

strengthen,” the U.S. central bank said in a statement after the

conclusion of its latest two-day policy meeting.

“The FOMC statement shows the Fed is on track to execute on

the consensus tapering timeline,” Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates

strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said in a report.

Benchmark 10-year yields were last 1.261%. The

yields briefly rose to a session high of 1.278% immediately

after the statement.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will elaborate on the latest policy

statement in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT)

The Fed also announced that it will establish two standing

repo facilities, one domestic and one for foreign and

international monetary authorities, to backstop money markets

during times of stress.

July 28 Wednesday 2:18PM New York / 1818 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Two-year note 99-211/256 0.2134 0.010

Three-year note 99-250/256 0.3829 0.021

Five-year note 99-112/256 0.7399 0.030

Seven-year note 101-136/256 1.0203 0.028

10-year note 103-88/256 1.261 0.027

20-year bond 106-240/256 1.8306 0.027

30-year bond 110-136/256 1.9098 0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.75

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 1.75

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.75 2.00

spread

