Treasury yields higher after Fed meeting statement

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields edged
higher in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
said that the U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a
rise in coronavirus infections and flagged ongoing discussions
around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support.
“With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support,
indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to
strengthen,” the U.S. central bank said in a statement after the
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
conclusion of its latest two-day policy meeting.
“The FOMC statement shows the Fed is on track to execute on
the consensus tapering timeline,” Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates
strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said in a report.
Benchmark 10-year yields were last 1.261%. The
yields briefly rose to a session high of 1.278% immediately
after the statement.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will elaborate on the latest policy
statement in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT)
The Fed also announced that it will establish two standing
repo facilities, one domestic and one for foreign and
international monetary authorities, to backstop money markets
during times of stress.
July 28 Wednesday 2:18PM New York / 1818 GMT
Price Current Net
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Two-year note 99-211/256 0.2134 0.010
Three-year note 99-250/256 0.3829 0.021
Five-year note 99-112/256 0.7399 0.030
Seven-year note 101-136/256 1.0203 0.028
10-year note 103-88/256 1.261 0.027
20-year bond 106-240/256 1.8306 0.027
30-year bond 110-136/256 1.9098 0.021
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 1.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.75 2.00
spread
(Editing by Sandra Maler)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.