Toronto condo rents rise for first time in 18 months as impact of pandemic recedes

But vacancy rates increased, reflecting new supply and the lingering exodus of residents from some neighbourhoods Photo by Cole Burston/Bloomberg files

Article content Apartment rents increased for the first time in a year and a half in Toronto during the second quarter and also rose in Calgary as the impact of the pandemic receded, new studies show.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The rent increases were small, but marked a turning point. Toronto’s average rents per square foot increased 2 per cent (six cents per square foot) in the first quarter to $3.12 per square foot at the end of June, according to the surveys by Urban Analytics, a Vancouver-based real estate data provider. Still, vacancy rates increased, reflecting new supply and the lingering exodus of residents from some neighbourhoods. Calgary’s average apartment rents rose 3 per cent (five cents) to $2.08 per square foot during the same period. Vacancy rates fell to their lowest level in almost two years. Average rents in Calgary hit a bottom of about $1.90 late last year before rebounding in the first quarter of 2021. Toronto’s “increase in rents can be attributed to owners reducing the value of incentives offered,” UA analyst Kendall Brown said in a e-mailed reply to questions. “It shows that developers are willing to get competitive again as demand increases” with international students and professionals returning to the downtown core, he said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Brown predicts a return to pre-COVID-19 rents in Toronto over “the next couple of quarters.” Toronto rents had been falling from an average of about $3.65 a square foot near the end of 2019 until the report showed its first uptick in this year’s second quarter. Photo by Gavin Young/Postmedia News files Calgary’s “demand is coming from students returning in anticipation of in-person learning in the fall, homebuyers getting out of the market while prices are at a high and getting into the rental market while they decide on their next steps, and professionals returning to the downtown as offices open up again,” Brown said. “We expect that the demand will continue to rise into the next couple of quarters.” Calgary recorded nearly 1,000 sales of condominiums and townhouses during the period, more than double a year earlier, as the market shifted from a buyer’s to a seller’s with limited supply and pent-up demand, says Jackson Cornelius, market and advisory manager at UA.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The average unit price for Calgary condos and townhouses is $372,553, a 1.62 per cent increase compared with the previous quarter, UA said. Demand “has especially been targeted at quick possession homes which signals the urgency among buyers,” Cornelius said in the same email exchange. “Construction input costs (especially lumber) soaring has limited the release of additional inventory due to the inability for builders to accurately price out their units.” It means high demand for the rest of the year, he said. The Calgary demand for multi-family units marks a cross-country trend of increased investing in properties to rent, UA said. “An emerging buyer trend of investors from Vancouver and Toronto seeking to purchase condominiums as long-term rental properties was reported by several project representatives across the market,” UA said in the report. “This points to the anticipated increase in demand in the rental market as travel restrictions are lifted and immigration levels” rebound, it said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The report confirmed the core exodus is continuing, with smaller apartments showing more turnover among renters than larger ones. Some renters took advantage of lower rents to upgrade, others left to buy houses. “Two bedroom units in inner-city neighbourhoods are often rented by roommates, which leads to a higher turnover rate,” UA said in the report. “Smaller one bedroom units also have a higher turnover rate than other unit types due to renters determining they require more living space. In other cases, the unit is occupied by a couple who decide to purchase a home.” Financial Post Listen to Down to Business for in-depth discussions and insights into the latest in Canadian business, available wherever you get your podcasts. Check out the latest episode below:

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.