Thyssenkrupp nears sale of mining unit to FLSmidth – sources

Article content FRANKFURT — German engineering firm Thyssenkrupp is nearing an agreement to sell its mining equipment division to Denmark’s FLSmidth, two people familiar with the matter said. The deal, which the sources said could be announced as soon as this week, would bring to a close months of negotiations between the two companies, which said in January they were in talks. Thyssenkrupp’s mining business, which competes with Finland’s Metso Outotec as well as Sweden’s Sandvik and Atlas Copco, is expected to fetch a “low triple-digit million euro” sum, one of the people said, implying more than 100 million euros ($118 million) but less than about 300 million.

Article content Talks are continuing and there is still a risk they could fall apart, the people said. Thyssenkrupp and FLSmidth declined to comment. The sale would mark a further step in Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Martina Merz’s efforts to streamline the German conglomerate’s structure by divesting underperforming businesses. Thyssenkrupp, whose shares are up 4% year-to-date, has been struggling to come up with a convincing equity story after the sale of its prized elevators division last year. The steel-to-submarines group has therefore formed a division called Multi Tracks, which consists of units Thyssenkrupp wants to close, restructure or sell. Thyssenkrupp has not disclosed sales and profit figures for its mining division. Credit Suisse said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic annual sales at the unit were about 950 million euros ($1.1 billion), a level that has since declined.