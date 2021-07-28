Think-tank urges UK government to manage BoE debt sales

Article content LONDON — Britain’s government should take on hundreds of billions of pounds of hard-to-sell bonds held by the Bank of England to reduce the risk of the BoE’s independence being questioned when the time comes to raise interest rates, a think-tank said. The BoE is nearing the completion of its 875 billion-pound ($1.21 trillion) program of British government bond purchases, the centerpiece of its COVID-19 stimulus program. With borrowing costs at rock-bottom lows, the BoE makes profits from its gilt portfolio which flow back to the government.

Article content But those profits will turn to losses when borrowing costs rise, something Britain’s Treasury has promised to make good to the BoE. “One can imagine accusations about the central bank being bailed out by the government and accompanying damage to central bank credibility,” the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said in a report published on Thursday. The Treasury could give easy-to-sell short-term bills and gilts to the BoE in return for all or some of the less liquid longer-dated government bonds which NIESR said the central bank might struggle to sell in large volumes without pushing up borrowing costs in markets and weakening its control of the economy. “We believe that, once we enter the exit phase, these sales would be better managed by the Treasury,” NIESR said.