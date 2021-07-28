Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced earnings per share of $5.6 on revenue of $9.27B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $5.47 on revenue of $8.73B.

Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.77% from its 52 week high of $534.41 set on July 27. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.18% from the start of the year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

