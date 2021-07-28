Thermo Fisher Q2 profit jumps 58% on life sciences growth By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:) posted a 58.2% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by strength in its life sciences unit which makes raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines as well as robust sales of its analytical instruments.
The company’s net income rose to $1.83 billion, or $4.61 per share, for the second quarter ended July 3, from $1.16 billion, or $2.90 per share, a year earlier.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.