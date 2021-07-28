Sterling holds near recent high even as run of falling COVID infections ends

Article content LONDON — Sterling held firm near a 13-day high against the dollar on Wednesday after a run of falling UK COVID-19 infections raised investor hopes that the Bank of England could be less dovish than expected when it meets next week. Although infection numbers rose again on Wednesday for the first time in a week compared with the previous day, they were still lower week on week and there was little reaction from the pound. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised against drawing conclusions from the data, saying it was too early to assess whether there was a definite trend.

Article content England scrapping quarantine rules for fully-vaccinated visitors from the European Union and United States was also cited as a factor in the pound’s gains. At 1550 GMT, the pound was flat on the day versus the dollar, at $1.38795. Versus the euro, it was up around 0.1% at 0.85075, having briefly crossed the key 0.85 level for the first time since April earlier in the session. Elsewhere currency markets were generally cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the session. Markets are waiting to see if the Fed will provide any clues on the timing of any slowdown in its bond-buying program, amid surging U.S. inflation. “It’s been a good week for sterling, reflecting the fact that virus cases have gone down rather than up,” said Colin Asher, senior economist at Mizuho in London. “If we roll into next week’s BOE meeting with (daily) cases below 10,000 then the BOE may be less cautious than was expected.