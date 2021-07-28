Starlight Hybrid Global Real Assets Trust (NEO: SCHG.UN) Announces Unitholder Approval of Strategic Reorganization

At the special meeting, Unitholders approved the special resolution to authorize the Reorganization. The Reorganization is expected to be implemented on or about August 20, 2021.

TORONTO — Starlight Hybrid Global Real Assets Trust (the “Trust”) held a special meeting of holders (the “Unitholders”) of series A units (“Series A Units”) and series C units (“together with Series A Units, the “Units”) of the Trust to consider the proposal to reorganize the Trust into a private investment trust (the “Reorganization”) as described in the management information circular dated June 22, 2021 (the “Circular”) sent to Unitholders on June 30, 2021.

Further information regarding the Reorganization was outlined in the Circular. The Circular is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Starlight Hybrid Global Real Assets Trust

The Trust’s investment objective is to provide unitholders with stable cash distributions and long-term capital appreciation through exposure to institutional quality real assets in the global real estate and global infrastructure sectors.

About Starlight Capital and Starlight Investments

Starlight Capital is an independent asset management firm offering mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, offering memorandum funds and structured products. Our goal is to deliver superior risk adjusted returns to investors through a disciplined investment approach, Focused Business Investing. Starlight Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Starlight Investments. Starlight Investments is a privately held, full service, real estate investment and asset management company. The firm manages over $20.0 billion of assets on behalf of institutional joint ventures as well as publicly listed REITs, closed-end funds and investment funds and is driven by an experienced team of over 300 professionals. Please visit us at www.starlightcapital.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For more information:

Dennis Mitchell

Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer

416-855-2642

dmitchell@starlightcapital.com

Graeme Llewellyn

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

1-416-855-2643

gllewellyn@starlightcapital.com

