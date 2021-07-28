Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund Joins Fortress Bid for Morrison

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund is joining Fortress Investment Group’s 6.3 billion pound ($8.75 billion) bid for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc as the battle for Britain’s fourth largest grocer heats up.

Cambourne Life Investment Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of GIC, will join Fortress as a co-investor alongside America’s billionaire Koch family and the Toronto-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, according to a statement on Wednesday.

GIC is already a small investor in Morrison and would invest a further 100 million pounds ($139 million), equivalent to a 3% stake. Another shareholder, Apollo Global Management Inc., said last week it was considering joining the Fortress consortium.