Senator Warren Urges US Government To Take Action Against Cryptos By CoinQuora



Senator Warren Urges US Government To Take Action Against Cryptos



In a letter, Elizabeth Warren urges the US government to take action against cryptos.

She urges Yellen to bring about a “coordinated and holistic” answer to the risks of crypto.

Elizabeth Warren mentioned Decentralized Finance, crypto-enabled cyber attacks, and threats that stablecoins pose as risks to the financial system in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

It’s been 2 months now since she compared cryptos to wildcats in notes issued in the past. It was during a hearing on digital currencies. More so, it was the first time that U.S. lawmakers put on trial in a Senate CBDC Hearing.

However, the U.S lawmaker is back again. But this time she is going a bit hard on the crypto industry. She is urging the government to form a regulatory strategy to decrease the growing risks that cryptos pose to the financial system.

In addition, Warren w

