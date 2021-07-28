Sen. Cynthia Lummis By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Massive government spending accelerating crypto adoption: Sen. Cynthia Lummis

Republican Senator and proponent Cynthia Lummis said that massive government spending is accelerating crypto adoption.

Lummis made the comments while sharing an interview she did with “Varney & Co” on the Fox Business cable network on July 29, in which she called for a crypto regulatory sandbox and support to attract Bitcoin miners to set up in US states.