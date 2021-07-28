Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.16% By Investing.com



© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.16%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Hokair Group (SE:), which rose 4.55% or 1.06 points to trade at 24.36 at the close. Meanwhile, Alujain Corporation (SE:) added 4.54% or 2.70 points to end at 62.20 and Taleem REIT Fund (SE:) was up 4.29% or 0.62 points to 15.08 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:), which fell 4.07% or 1.10 points to trade at 25.95 at the close. Saudi Int Petrochemical Co (SE:) declined 2.94% or 1.00 points to end at 33.00 and Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was down 2.40% or 0.50 points to 20.30.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 111 to 81 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alujain Corporation (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.54% or 2.70 to 62.20.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.36% or 0.26 to $71.91 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.31% or 0.23 to hit $73.75 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.28% or 5.00 to trade at $1794.80 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.19% to 4.4222, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.26% at 92.672.