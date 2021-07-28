Samsung Elec Q2 operating profit rises 54% on strong chip prices By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co Ltd reported a 54% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday as strong chip prices and demand buoyed results despite a decline in smartphone shipments from the previous quarter.

Operating profit rose to 12.6 trillion won ($10.95 billion) for the quarter ended June from 8.1 trillion won a year earlier, the world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones said.

That was slightly higher than the company’s estimate of 12.5 trillion won earlier this month.

($1 = 1,150.2300 won)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR