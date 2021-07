Article content

MOSCOW — Russia’s S7 Airlines plans to order 24 new A320 Neo Airbus planes for its low-cost airline by 2024, Chairman of the airline’s board of directors Tatiana Fileva said on Wednesday.

Fileva earlier said S7 would create a new low-cost carrier for regional traffic, seeking to fly more than 7 million passengers by 2024. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens)