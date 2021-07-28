Republicans complain U.S. FTC chair Khan is overstepping her power

Article content WASHINGTON — Republicans at the U.S Federal Trade Commission told Congress on Wednesday that the agency’s Democratic leadership has been moving too quickly on decisions, leaving too little time for debate and assuming too much power. Commissioner Christine Wilson, a Republican, said the commission had previously had briefings and “robust dialog” that led to “reasoned conclusions” but stopped short of directly blaming FTC Chair Lina Khan, who was named to the position by President Joe Biden in June.

Article content “In recent weeks long standing norms and procedures have been jettisoned,” she told a subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “I have long been concerned about the possibility of agency overreach and recent actions by commission leadership has deepened those concerns.” The FTC’s commissioners voted along party lines three times in two open meetings this month to make it easier for the agency to stop mergers that it considers anti-competitive. The two Republicans on the panel have criticized them for making some of the decisions too fast. FTC Chair Khan, who has been on the job for just weeks, said she would work with the Republican commissioners. Khan, without naming any companies, said courts have “become more hostile” to antitrust cases. She declined to discuss the agency’s antitrust complaint against Facebook, which was dismissed last month, although the agency will be allowed to amend it and refile.