Reef Finance Works With Klever to Enhance Reef Chain Mainnet By CoinQuora



Reef Finance Works With Klever to Enhance Reef Chain Mainnet



Reef Finance and crypto wallet provider Klever are coming together for a strategic collaboration.

The partnership will give Reef Finance access to Klever’s 3 million+ global user base.

Klever will serve as the first and only external validator for Reef Finance, offering a liquidity bridge.

DeFi giant Reef Finance is working with leading cryptocurrency wallet provider Klever for enhancing its platform’s infrastructure and lowering DeFi entry barriers. The two industry leaders will work together in a strategic partnership that bridges liquidity and delivers staking to Reef Chain mainnet.

The partnership will pave the way for the Reef ecosystem to connect with Klever’s 3 million+ global user base and add value to its own growing community. On the other hand, Klever will get the chance to not only serve as the first external validator for Reef Finance but will also offer the only liquidity bridge for REEF token holders. This will let users easily exchange the tokens to the Reef Chain mainnet through…

