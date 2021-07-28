Qualcomm Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Qualcomm Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Qualcomm announced earnings per share of $1.92 on revenue of $8.06B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.68 on revenue of $7.53B.

Qualcomm shares are down 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.22% from its 52 week high of $167.94 set on January 20. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 14.54% from the start of the year.

Qualcomm follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Qualcomm’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

