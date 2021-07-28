PowerSchool valued at over $3 bln in NYSE debut as shares rise

Article content

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc rose 2.8% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, giving the cloud-based education software provider a valuation of about $3.57 billion.

PowerSchool, which is backed by private equity firms Vista Equity Partners and Onex Corp, sold 39.5 million shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $18.00 apiece, the bottom end of its target range.

The Folsom, California-based company raised $710.5 million in the IPO, making it the largest listing in the K-12 education software space in North America, PowerSchool said.