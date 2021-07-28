Posthaste: Green shoots are sprouting after the storm of downtown Toronto’s pandemic winter

“It’s becoming more clear the Toronto to emerge from this pandemic will be different than the one we entered. We have a greater awareness for each other’s space. We have a deeper appreciation for the vital role essential workers play in our lives.” – Mayor @JohnTory , kicking off. pic.twitter.com/C7dUXEXDmx

Some notable tenants have also signed deals, with the interest from tech companies continuing to grow, said JLL. Pinterest signed a 50,000-square-feet sublease in the city’s core, which already includes such tenants as Skip the Dishes, Ryerson University and Aurora Cannabis.

Interestingly, it is the higher end of office buildings most in demand as “tenants reevaluate the importance of better amenities like state-of-the-art HVAC systems in a post-COVID world,” said the report.

Another green shoot is a rise in demand for sublets, which have flooded the market over the past year and a half.

Commercial real estate company CBRE in a report last month that the sublet market is tightening as some companies pull their spaces off the market to reopen their offices.

Nearly one million square feet of office space previously put up for sublease was cancelled or leased in downtown cores in the second quarter, half of that in Toronto, said CBRE.

“Sublet listings can be knee-jerk reactions in a sudden market correction. The fact that sublets are being cancelled or leased up by new business is a very good sign and this only just the beginning of the trend,” CBRE Canada vice chairman Paul Morassutti told Canadian Press.

Despite the pandemic, Canada still has North America’s four tightest downtown office markets with Vancouver’s vacancy at 6.6%, Toronto at 10%, Ottawa at 10.6% and Montreal at 11.1%, said CBRE.