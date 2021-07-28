Posthaste: Green shoots are sprouting after the storm of downtown Toronto’s pandemic winter

The city that took the biggest hit in commercial real estate is coming back to life
Some notable tenants have also signed deals, with the interest from tech companies continuing to grow, said JLL. Pinterest signed a 50,000-square-feet sublease in the city’s core, which already includes such tenants as Skip the Dishes, Ryerson University and Aurora Cannabis.
Interestingly, it is the higher end of office buildings most in demand as “tenants reevaluate the importance of better amenities like state-of-the-art HVAC systems in a post-COVID world,” said the report.
Another green shoot is a rise in demand for sublets, which have flooded the market over the past year and a half.
Commercial real estate company CBRE in a report last month that the sublet market is tightening as some companies pull their spaces off the market to reopen their offices.
Nearly one million square feet of office space previously put up for sublease was cancelled or leased in downtown cores in the second quarter, half of that in Toronto, said CBRE.
“Sublet listings can be knee-jerk reactions in a sudden market correction. The fact that sublets are being cancelled or leased up by new business is a very good sign and this only just the beginning of the trend,” CBRE Canada vice chairman Paul Morassutti told Canadian Press.
Despite the pandemic, Canada still has North America’s four tightest downtown office markets with Vancouver’s vacancy at 6.6%, Toronto at 10%, Ottawa at 10.6% and Montreal at 11.1%, said CBRE.
MY WORST SUMMER JOB WAS … Olympian Seyi Smith is one of those rare athletes who have competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympic games — on Canada’s 100-metre relay team in London in 2012 and on the bobsleigh team in PyeongChang in 2018. But turns out Smith didn’t always have such a stellar work ethic. Find out more about this Olympian’s worst summer job and how it taught him what not to do if you want to succeed. Rosemary Counter has the story. Photo by Dean Pilling/Postmedia Files
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Andrew Furey will make brief statements to the media after meeting
- Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna makes an active transportation announcement
- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will make an announcement on housing affordability in B.C.
- Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will visit Precision NanoSystems, in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he will announce the launch of Canada’s Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy
- Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie, and Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Chateauguay—Lacolle, Quebec, on behalf of Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle infrastructure
- Today’s Data: Canada CPI
- Earnings: Shopify, Suncor, CP Rail, Loblaw, CGI, Tilray, GFL Environmental, Equitable Group, West Fraser Timber, Kinross, Agnico Eagle, Cameco, Crescent Point Energy, Facebook, Boeing, Ford, Pfizer, McDonald’s
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way consumers spend money and, as a result, small businesses have also pivoted to meet consumers where they browse, shop and watch. According to a report by SCORE, as reported by Yahoo! Finance, 91 per cent of small businesses will make use of digital marketing this year.
With the right knowledge, small business owners can delve into the world of digital marketing with limited expenses, and test and learn strategies to promote their business. Knowing how to build an engaged Instagram following is an essential digital marketing tool, as is knowing the ins and outs of running Facebook ads.
