Pfizer Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Pfizer Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Pfizer (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Pfizer announced earnings per share of $1.07 on revenue of $18.98B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9672 on revenue of $18.62B.

Pfizer shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.27% from its 52 week high of $43.08 set on December 9, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P Global 100 which is up 15.67% from the start of the year.

Pfizer follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Pfizer’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

