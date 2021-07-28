PayPal’s crypto ‘super app’ set to roll out soon By Cointelegraph

Payment provider company PayPal said its users may not have much longer to wait to have greater crypto functionality through the platform.

During PayPal’s Q2 2021 investor update call today, CEO Dan Schulman said the initial version of the company’s super app wallet was “code complete.” The PayPal president said the company planned for the wallet to be fully ramped in the United States in the next several months.