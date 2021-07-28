PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing.com – PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

PayPal Holdings Inc announced earnings per share of $1.15 on revenue of $6.24B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $6.27B.

PayPal Holdings Inc shares are up 57% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.51% from its 52 week high of $309.76 set on July 26. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.17% from the start of the year.

PayPal Holdings Inc shares lost 8.01% in after-hours trade following the report.

PayPal Holdings Inc follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

PayPal Holdings Inc’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on July 13, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.2 on revenue of $29.97B.

Morgan Stanley had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $1.89 on revenue of $14.76B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $14.03B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar