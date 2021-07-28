Panther Protocol Partners with Vegaswap By DailyCoin



Panther Protocol Partners with Vegaswap



Panther Protocol, the privacy protocol, has partnered with Vegaswap, the automated market maker (AMM) protocol with multichain support.

Vegaswap is a user-centred automatic market maker that leverages multichain technology, providing users with a wide range of DeFi and cross-chain applications through its platform. It supports and enables seamless token earnings through customizable liquidity pools (LP), dynamic pricing and an intuitive UI. Vegaswap makes the work of LP provers efficient and profitable by creating provisions for unique smart pools, providing analytics and reducing impermanent loss with adaptive spread.

“Vegaswap solves the issue of being able to trade assets from different blockchains in a DEX. It offers a global DeFi marketplace supporting cross-chain transactions. It is a necessary development in the DeFi space,”

says Oliver Gale, CEO and co founder of Panther Protocol.

“The DeFi ecosystem ($71t USD) provides transaction audit capabilities but is limited when it comes to protecting user confidentiality – DeFi cannot survive without confidentiality – Privacy enables confidentiality. The integration and partnership with VegaSwap, its attributes and other technology areas as well having Vegaswap as a Privacy Miner will lead to the modification of data to mask sensitive information of all its users.”

Panther Protocol is an end-to-end privacy protocol for DeFi. Panther provides DeFi users with fully collateralized privacy-enhancing digital assets, leveraging crypto-economic incentives and zkSNARKs technology. Users are able to mint zero-knowledge zAssets by depositing digital assets from any blockchain into Panther vaults. zAssets will become an ever-expanding asset class for users who want their transactions and strategies the way they should always have been: private.

Ben Cortes, CEO of Vegaswap, says:

“We are very keen to work with Panther to guarantee privacy in our AMM marketplace. We have big ambitions and recognise that privacy will be a key part of the DeFI sector going forward. With Panther we will be able to transact across chains with privacy. “

Vegaswap will list the Panther Token, $ZKP, on the exchange and Panther will include Vegaswap in its Treasury Management. In addition to integrating into the Vegaswap platform and MetaMask API, Vegaswap will act as a Privacy Miner for Panther.

“We see ourselves working very closely with Panther and look forward to the opportunity,”

added Ben.

