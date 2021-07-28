O’Reilly Automotive Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – O’Reilly Automotive reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

O’Reilly Automotive announced earnings per share of $8.33 on revenue of $3.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $7.51 on revenue of $3.23B.

O’Reilly Automotive shares are down 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.95% from its 52 week high of $621.73 set on July 26. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 14.54% from the start of the year.

O’Reilly Automotive shares gained 0.05% in after-hours trade following the report.

O'Reilly Automotive follows other major Consumer Discretionary sector earnings this month

O’Reilly Automotive’s report follows an earnings beat by Tesla on Monday, who reported EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $11.96B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9364 on revenue of $11.53B.

Louis Vuitton ADR had beat expectations on Monday with second quarter EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $17.39B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $16.61B.

