Opener Makes History: First Public Human-Operated eVTOL Fixed-Wing Aircraft Demonstration BlackFly aircraft makes momentous debut at EAA AirVenture 2021

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ﻿EAA AirVenture — OPENER , a pioneer of electric aerial vehicles for consumer travel, made history by the first public human-operated eVTOL fixed-wing aircraft demonstration on July 27 at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture (EAA) 2021 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“After tens of thousands of miles tested, we are thrilled to have showcased BlackFly and its potential,” said Marcus Leng, founder and CEO of Opener. “This is an exciting time to be at the forefront of personal aerial technology, and we are honored to hold a place in history for the first public demonstration of a human-operated eVTOL fixed-wing aircraft.”

About OPENER:

On October 5, 2011, history quietly was made near the small town of Warkworth, Ontario, Canada. That day saw the first manned flight of a fixed-wing all-electric VTOL aircraft. This event prompted the formation of a stealth company with the sole purpose of pursuing the development of this new unique technology. In September of 2014, the Company reorganized as OPENER and relocated the majority of its operations to Silicon Valley in California to pursue an unencumbered and accelerated development timeline. Find videos and more information at https://OPENER.aero .

