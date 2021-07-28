Olympics-Tokyo Games officials bet on technology to make up for lack of fans

Article content TOKYO — The atmosphere at Olympics venues in Tokyo is eerie as the screams, shouts and cries of joy from athletes bounce off empty seats, with spectators banned from events. The absence of fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major blow, and even digital technology cannot fully replace the lack of atmosphere in the competitions. “Human connection cannot be replicated digitally,” said Yiannis Exarchos, chief executive of Olympic Broadcasting Services. “I think we need to be honest.

Article content “I am a lover of technology but there is only so much technology can do,” he told reporters. As the Japanese capital grapples with growing infections, the Tokyo Games, postponed from last year because of the pandemic, are being held without either international or local spectators. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has had to fast-track its digital plans to add new elements at venues and heighten the experience for competing athletes, while also connecting them to the millions watching on screens at home. Organizers seek to make up for the absence of spectators with efforts ranging from posting videos and virtual cheers to messages displayed in the arenas and sound from past Games piped in. Live links are being set up for the relatives and friends of athletes immediately after their competitions, and organizers are trying to engage with the millions of Olympics fans.