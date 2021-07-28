Oil prices gain on U.S. fuel drawdown despite rising COVID-19 cases

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude and product stockpile dropped more than expected last week, bolstering expectations that demand will outpace supply growth even amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Brent crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.76 a barrel at 0506 GMT, after shedding 2 cents on Tuesday in the first decline in six days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $71.98 a barrel, reversing Tuesday’s 0.4% decline.

"Crude oil prices are steady ahead of the U.S inventory data from EIA on Wednesday as traders balance the spread of Delta variant coronavirus cases against tight supplies," said Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Singapore's Phillips Futures. Data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 4.7 million barrels for the week ended July 23, gasoline inventories dropped by 6.2 million barrels and distillate stocks were down 1.9 million barrels, according to two market sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. That compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.9 million fall in crude stocks, following a surprise rise in crude inventories the previous week in what was the first increase since May.