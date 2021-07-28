Oil nears $75 as U.S. inventory drop counters virus concerns

Article content LONDON — Oil rose towards $75 a barrel on Wednesday ahead of an industry report expected to show U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, bringing the focus back to a tight supply and demand balance rather than rising coronavirus infections. U.S. crude stocks fell 4.7 million barrels, two market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said, more than analysts forecast. Official U.S. Energy Information Administration inventory figures are out at 1430 GMT.

Article content “This price catalyst may inject some much-needed momentum into proceedings, especially after the API set a bullish tone,” said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM, referring to the EIA report. Brent crude rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $74.71 a barrel at 1200 GMT, after posting on Tuesday its first decline in six days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $71.98. Oil has risen 44% this year, helped by demand recovery and supply curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+. OPEC+ agreed to increase supply by 400,000 barrels per day from August, unwinding more of last year’s record supply cut, but this is seen as too low by some analysts given the rebound in demand expected this year.