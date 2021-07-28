Oil Holds Gain Near Two-Week High on Shrinking U.S. Stockpiles

Futures in New York traded above $72 a barrel after climbing 1% on Wednesday. Crude inventories dropped more than expected last week to the lowest level since January 2020, while supplies of distillates — a category that includes diesel — slid the most since April, according to a government report.

(Bloomberg) — Oil held gains near a two-week high after U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles posted strong declines, signaling peak summer demand remains robust despite a resurgence of Covid-19.

Oil has whipsawed throughout July and is set for only the second monthly loss since October after the virus comeback coincided with an OPEC+ agreement to boost output from August. The fast-spreading delta variant has led to renewed restrictions in some regions and raised concerns about short-term demand, although there are expectations the market will continue to tighten.

The prompt timespread for Brent was 87 cents a barrel in backwardation — a bullish market structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones — on Wednesday. That compares with 60 cents a week earlier.

U.S. crude stockpiles shrunk by 4.09 million barrels last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, compared with a forecast in a Bloomberg survey for a 2.5-million barrel decline. Gasoline inventories also fell, dropping by 2.25 million barrels.

