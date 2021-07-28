Nuggets News CEO under fire over alleged unpaid loans and investment funds By Cointelegraph

Nuggets News CEO under fire over alleged unpaid loans and investment funds
Alex Saunders, the popular crypto influencer behind Nuggets News, is facing a slew of claims he failed to repay crypto loans, along with allegations that funds invested in a new project had been redirected to a crypto exchange.
Saunders is one of the most highly regarded Australian crypto educators. He provides a paid service and he has 140,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Shot through the Heart
