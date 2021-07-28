Nuggets News CEO under fire over alleged unpaid loans and investment funds By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Alex Saunders, the popular crypto influencer behind Nuggets News, is facing a slew of claims he failed to repay crypto loans, along with allegations that funds invested in a new project had been redirected to a crypto exchange.

Saunders is one of the most highly regarded Australian crypto educators. He provides a paid service and he has 140,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Shot through the Heart