New York to require state employees to get COVID vaccine or face weekly testing

NEW YORK — New York will require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly, a mandate that will go into effect on Sept. 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday. All patient-facing healthcare workers at state hospitals will have to be vaccinated, Cuomo said, with no testing option provided. "That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event, and we want to make sure that those healthcare workers are vaccinated, period," the governor said. "We're working with our unions to implement this quickly and fairly, but we want to get it done by Labor Day, and I encourage all local governments to do the same," he said.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he may require all federal employees to get vaccinated, although no announcement has been made. With infections rising due to the highly contagious Delta variant, officials have been looking for ways to combat vaccine hesitancy. (Graphic on U.S. cases) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said anyone getting their first vaccine shot will get $100 at city-run sites starting on Friday. Earlier this week, de Blasio announced that the city would require its more than 300,000 employees to get vaccinated by Sept. 13 or else get tested weekly. His announcement came a week after the city passed a vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers at city-run hospitals and clinics.