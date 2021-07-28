Neo N3 Formal Testnet Gears Up to Go Live to Neo N3 Mainnet By CoinQuora



Neo N3 Formal Testnet Gears Up to Go Live to Neo N3 Mainnet



Neo N3 Formal Testnet will soon migrate to Neo N3 mainnet.

This is to ensure Neo N3’s total migration and governance.

The upgrade will occur in three different phases namely Testnet, mainnet Setup, and Mass Migration.

In the upcoming days, Neo N3 Formal Testnet blockchain protocol will push a step forward to Neo N3 mainnet. Notably, the mainnet upgrade seeks to further enhance Neo N3’s total migration and governance.

However, as a result of this, the Neo N3 deployment will mainly occur in three distinct phases. This includes Testnet, mainnet Setup, and Mass Migration. In this case, different other forms of tasks will specifically take place at each consecutive phase when the time is due.

Evidently, this is to make sure that the Neo N3 mainnet has geared up and it is ever-ready to give support to any healthy network operations. Prior, all these will be done when the public migrates tokens en-masse.

Even more, when the time is due, all token holders w…

