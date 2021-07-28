Multiverse secures $15M investment from Samsung Next, leading blockchain VCs By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
15

Multiverse, a decentralized artificial intelligence ecosystem that funds early-stage tech companies, has secured $15 million in investments from some of blockchain’s biggest venture funds.

Samsung (KS:) Next, a developer ecosystem focused on AI, blockchain and fintech, was among the investors, along with Arrington Capital, Huobi Ventures and Fenbushi, Multiverse announced Wednesday. With the raise, Multiverse now has an implied valuation of $250 million, making it one of the largest ecosystem developer funds at the intersection of blockchain and AI.