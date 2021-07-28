Multi-chain infrastructure network Biconomy concludes $9M investment round By Cointelegraph

Biconomy, a multi-chain infrastructure network for decentralized applications, has concluded a $9 million private funding round that was co-led by venture firms DACM and Mechanism Capital.

Ahmed Al-Balaghi, CEO of Biconomy, said his protocol has been designed to address some of the biggest challenges with Web 3.0 transactions, such as gas fees, Ether-only payments and fragmented layer-2 solutions. He explained: