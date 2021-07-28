Most Asian currencies strengthen, S.Korean won leads gains

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.720 109.9 +0.16

Sing dlr 1.357 1.3559 -0.05

Taiwan dlr 27.975 28.005 +0.11

Korean won 1150.700 1154.6 +0.34

Baht 32.900 32.96 +0.18

Peso 50.350 50.22 -0.26

Rupiah 14480.000 14485 +0.03

Rupee 74.375 74.375 0.00

Ringgit 4.226 4.231 +0.12

Yuan 6.485 6.4905 +0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.720 103.24 -5.91

Sing dlr 1.357 1.3209 -2.63

Taiwan dlr 27.975 28.483 +1.82

Korean won 1150.700 1086.20 -5.61

Baht 32.900 29.96 -8.94

Peso 50.350 48.01 -4.65

Rupiah 14480.000 14040 -3.04

Rupee 74.375 73.07 -1.76

Ringgit 4.226 4.0200 -4.87

Yuan 6.485 6.5283 +0.66

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

