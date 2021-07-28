Moodys Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Moodys Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Moodys reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Moodys announced earnings per share of $3.22 on revenue of $1.55B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.77 on revenue of $1.48B.

Moodys shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.92% from its 52 week high of $384.52 set on July 23. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.18% from the start of the year.

Moodys follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Moodys’s report follows an earnings beat by Bank of America on July 14, who reported EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $21.47B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7706 on revenue of $21.8B.

Wells Fargo&Co had beat expectations on July 14 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $20.27B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9752 on revenue of $17.76B.

