Michelle Obama’s Message Of Support For Simone Biles

Citing mental health concerns, the 24-year-old shared that she did not feel as if she was in the right headspace to compete, saying, “I was just, like, shaking, could barely nap. I just never felt like this going into a competition before, and I tried to go out here and have fun,” Biles said.



Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Warm up in the back went a little bit better, but then once I came out here I was, like, No, mental is not there so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself,” she added.