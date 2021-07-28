Michelle Obama’s Message Of Support For Simone Biles

Recently, Simone Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world, withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Citing mental health concerns, the 24-year-old shared that she did not feel as if she was in the right headspace to compete, saying, “I was just, like, shaking, could barely nap. I just never felt like this going into a competition before, and I tried to go out here and have fun,” Biles said.
Though she has received an outpouring of support, Biles has also faced criticism online from people who have never – and probably will never, TBH – competed in the Olympics, with the common rhetoric surrounding athletes needing to show an antiquated definition of strength.
Seemingly in response to the negativity, Michelle Obama issued the decorated Olympian this reminder:
To reiterate the former First Lady’s words – whether it be on or off stage, “We are rooting for you!”
Cheers to a queen who knows her limits, sets her boundaries, and remains the GOAT.
