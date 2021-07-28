Michelle Obama’s Message Of Support For Simone Biles

“We are rooting for you!”

Recently, Simone Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world, withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Citing mental health concerns, the 24-year-old shared that she did not feel as if she was in the right headspace to compete, saying, “I was just, like, shaking, could barely nap. I just never felt like this going into a competition before, and I tried to go out here and have fun,” Biles said.


Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Warm up in the back went a little bit better, but then once I came out here I was, like, No, mental is not there so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself,” she added. 

Biles, who has previously said she feels “like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” told Today that she is proud of her team, who won the silver medal, and she “hope[s] America still loves us.”

Though she has received an outpouring of support, Biles has also faced criticism online from people who have never – and probably will never, TBH – competed in the Olympics, with the common rhetoric surrounding athletes needing to show an antiquated definition of strength.

People who are saying Simone Biles needs to “toughen up” have no idea what it takes to become an Olympic athlete. Let alone a 4 time gold medal recipient. To think this girl isn’t tough or dedicated is insane.


Twitter: @JoeSantagato / Via Twitter: @JoeSantagato

Seemingly in response to the negativity, Michelle Obama issued the decorated Olympian this reminder:

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊


Twitter: @MichelleObama / Via Twitter: @MichelleObama

To reiterate the former First Lady’s words – whether it be on or off stage, “We are rooting for you!”


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Cheers to a queen who knows her limits, sets her boundaries, and remains the GOAT.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

