McDonald’s Weaker On Covid Worries Despite Robust Growth By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – McDonald’s (NYSE:) stock fell 1% in Wednesday’s premarket trading — which was off the lows for the morning — as investors considered how the world’s biggest fast-food chain can continue its growth trajectory.
There has also been a resurgence of Covid cases because of a fast-spreading Delta variant, casting a shadow over major consumer companies. McDonald’s stock already has been trading near its 52-week high.
For now, McDonald’s is exceeding expectations. Total revenue for the recent quarter rose 57% to $5.88 billion as the world gorged on its new crispy chicken sandwich and a meal inspired by BTS, a South Korean boy band that is hugely popular among teenagers.
The Grammy-nominated pop band’s meal includes chicken McNuggets, fries and two dips.
Diluted earnings per share of $2.37 beat the expectation for $2.11.
McDonald’s same-store sales rose by 41%. Sales exceeded the prepandemic levels of 2019 for the second straight quarter.
Besides chip and gadget manufacturers, fast food chains have been the biggest beneficiary of post-pandemic demand, as people return to restaurants in addition to keeping up online sales.
Sales in the U.S. rose 26% and were driven by price increases the company undertook to mitigate higher wages and raw material costs.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.