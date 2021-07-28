McDonald’s Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. McDonald’s Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – McDonald’s reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

McDonald’s announced earnings per share of $2.37 on revenue of $5.89B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.11 on revenue of $5.58B.

McDonald’s shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.27% from its 52 week high of $247.02 set on July 27. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.18% from the start of the year.

McDonald’s follows other major Consumer Discretionary sector earnings this month

McDonald’s’s report follows an earnings beat by Tesla on Monday, who reported EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $11.96B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9364 on revenue of $11.53B.

Louis Vuitton ADR had beat expectations on Monday with second quarter EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $17.39B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $16.61B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar